BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China's state-run Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday that the "law-abusing tribunal" hearing a case about the disputed South China Sea had issued an "ill-founded award".

It gave no other details.

An arbitration court in The Hague will rule on Tuesday in a dispute about the South China Sea in which the Philippines is challenging China's right to exploit resources across vast swathes of the waters. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)