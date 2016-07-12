FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EC's Tusk says "rule-based order" is in common interests in sea dispute
July 12, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

EC's Tusk says "rule-based order" is in common interests in sea dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 12 (Reuters) - It is in the best interests of the people of China and Europe to protect the rule-based international order, European Council President Donald Tusk told Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday ahead of an arbitration ruling from the Hague on the disputed South China Sea.

"On the South China Sea we will see an important ruling today. Therefore let me repeat this: The rule-based international order is in our common interest and both China and the EU have to protect it, as this is in our people's best interest," Tusk said. (Reporting by Nick Heath; Writing by John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI; Editing by Nick Macfie)

