Japan PM tells China's Li international law must be respected -Kyodo

TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Chinese Premier Li Keqiang that a rules-based international order must be respected, Japan's Kyodo news agency on Friday quoted a senior Japanese official as saying.

An arbitration court in The Hague ruled this week China has no historic title over the waters of the South China Sea and that it has breached the Philippines' sovereign rights with its actions, infuriating Beijing, which dismissed the case as a farce.

Abe held talks with Li on the sidelines of a summit of Asian and European leaders, known as ASEM, in Mongolia. (Reporting by Linda Sieg, Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie)