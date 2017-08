BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday that Japan should stop "hyping up and interfering in" the South China Sea issue, state news agency Xinhua said.

The two meet on the sidelines of a regional summit in Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, it said. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)