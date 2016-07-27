FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says satisfied by ASEAN statement supporting rule of law
July 27, 2016

Kerry says satisfied by ASEAN statement supporting rule of law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday he was very satisfied that Southeast Asian countries could issue a joint communique that championed the rule of law, and its omission of reference to an arbitration case on the South China Sea did not detract from its importance.

On a visit to Manila, Kerry said the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) issuing a statement was a success because it covered "every single value of the rule of law".

Kerry said the ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration was legally binding, and not irrelevant.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Lincoln Feast

