Philippines foreign minister calls for South China Sea restraint

ULAANBATAAR, July 15 (Reuters) - The Philippines strongly affirms its respect for the arbitration court's ruling on the South China Sea and calls on all parties to exercise restraint, Foreign Minister Perfecto Yasay said on Friday at a regional summit in Mongolia.

The Philippines is committed to a peaceful resolution and will continue to engage concerned parties to reduce regional tensions, Yasay told the summit, according to a transcript of his remarks provided to Reuters. (Reporting by Seu-Lin Wong; Wrriting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)