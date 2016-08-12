FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines seeks formal talks with China amid South China Sea tensions-Ramos
#Energy
August 12, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

Philippines seeks formal talks with China amid South China Sea tensions-Ramos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines special envoy to China, Fidel Ramos, said on Friday Manila wants formal discussions with China to explore pathways to peace and cooperation after a meeting with former Chinese deputy foreign minister Fu Ying.

Ramos was speaking near the end of a trip to Hong Kong undertaken in an attempt to rekindle ties with China, which have been soured by a maritime dispute in the South China Sea.

An arbitration court in the Hague ruled on July 12 that China had no historic title over the busy waterway and had breached the Philippines' sovereign rights there. The ruling infuriated Beijing.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, through which more than $5 trillion of trade moves annually. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims in the sea, believed to be rich in energy deposits. (Reporting by Venus Wu and James Pomfret; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
