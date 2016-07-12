FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines urges "restraint and sobriety" after South China Sea ruling
#Energy
July 12, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

Philippines urges "restraint and sobriety" after South China Sea ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, July 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines' foreign minister called for "restraint and sobriety" in the South China Sea on Tuesday after an international arbitration court issued a decision favourable to Manila and condemned by Beijing.

"Our experts are studying this award with the care and thoroughness that this significant arbitral outcome deserves," Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay told a news conference.

"We call on all those concerned to exercise restraint and sobriety. The Philippines strongly affirms its respect for this milestone decision." (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
