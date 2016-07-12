U.S. urges parties to adhere by South China Sea ruling

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The United States urged all parties to avoid provocative statements or actions after an arbitration court ruled on Tuesday that China has no historic title over the waters of the South China Sea.

"The decision today by the Tribunal in the Philippines-China arbitration is an important contribution to the shared goal of a peaceful resolution to disputes in the South China Sea," State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement. He urged parties to comply with the legally binding ruling and avoid provocations.