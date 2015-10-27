FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says followed U.S. warship in South China Sea
October 27, 2015

China says followed U.S. warship in South China Sea

BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities monitored, followed and warned U.S. warship USS Lassen as it “illegally” entered waters near disputed islands and reefs in the South China Sea on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

“China strongly urges the U.S. side to conscientiously handle China’s serious representations, immediately correct its mistake and not take any dangerous or provocative acts that threat China’s sovereignty and security interests,” the ministry said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Judy Hua; Editing by Alex Richardson)

