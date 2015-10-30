China naval chief says minor incident could spark war in South China Sea

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - If the United States continues with its “dangerous and provocative acts” in the South China Sea there is a risk this could lead to “a minor incident that sparks war”, China’s naval commander told his U.S. counterpart in a teleconference.

Admiral Wu Shengli made the comments to U.S. chief of naval operations Admiral John Richardson during a video teleconference on Thursday, according to a statement released by the Chinese navy on Friday. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Wini Zhou; Editing by Dean Yates)