U.S. Navy plans more freedom of navigation moves in S.China Sea -admiral
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
February 24, 2016 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Navy plans more freedom of navigation moves in S.China Sea -admiral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Command told a congressional committee on Wednesday he will carry out more freedom of navigation operations with more complexity in the South China Sea.

Admiral Harry Harris told a House of Representatives Armed Services Committee hearing the United States must continue to operate in the South China Sea with allies, including Japan and South Korea.

The hearing comes after China deployed surface-to-air missiles on Woody Island in the South China Sea’s Paracel chain and new radars on Cuarteron Reef in the Spratlys. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by Clarece Polke; Editing by Eric Walsh)

