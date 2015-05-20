FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
May 20, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. says South China Sea reclamations stoking instability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 20 (Reuters) - China’s land reclamation around reefs in the disputed South China Sea is undermining freedom and stability, and risks provoking tensions that could even lead to conflict, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a conference in Jakarta.

“As China seeks to make sovereign land out of sandcastles and redraw maritime boundaries, it is eroding regional trust and undermining investor confidence,” Blinken said.

“Its behaviour threatens to set a new precedent whereby larger countries are free to intimidate smaller ones, and that provokes tensions, instability and can even lead to conflict.”

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Nick Macfie

