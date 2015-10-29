FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., China agreed to stick to protocols to avoid incidents-U.S. official
October 29, 2015

U.S., China agreed to stick to protocols to avoid incidents-U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson and his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Wu Shengli, on Thursday agreed on the need to stick to established military protocols to avoid misunderstandings when operating in close proximity, according to a U.S. defense official.

Scheduled port visits by U.S. and Chinese ships in November and December, and planned visits to China by senior U.S. Navy officers in coming weeks remained on track, said the official.

Richardson and Wu spoke for over an hour via video teleconference after the U.S. Navy’s patrol this week near a man-made island in the South China Sea prompted a sharp rebuke from China.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Brunnstrom

