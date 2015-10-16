FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Thai index retreats on banks
October 16, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Thai index retreats on banks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose slightly on Friday, with the Singapore index hitting a near
two-month high, as upbeat data in the United States further
lifted hopes of a Fed rate hike delay but the Thai index
retreated from a 10-week high on bank selling.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.4 percent at
3,027.69, climbing at one point to 3,047.10, the highest since 
Aug. 19. It was on track for a weekly gain of about 1 percent,
its second straight rise.
    Asian shares held near a two-month high on Friday, catching
some of Wall Street's shine after upbeat U.S. price and jobless
claims data eased some concerns about the strength of the U.S.
economy. 
    In Bangkok, the SET index was down 0.3 percent after
hitting its highest since Aug. 7. Investors cashed in on recent
gains in banking shares, sending Bangkok Bank and Siam
Commercial bank lower.
    Banking shares rose early this week as bargain hunting
emerged in the battered sector. Concerns remained about the
impact of bad loans on their third-quarter earnings due to be
released by next week.
    "Regional inflows should remain solid and back the market.
Expectations that the U.S. Fed will delay its rate hike continue
to rise," said broker KGI Securities.
    The SET index is poised for a weekly gain of 0.7 percent,
its second, with foreign inflows returning to the region and
energy shares recovering in line with global oil prices. 
    The region is set to end the week mixed, with Vietnam 
climbing 1.3 percent and Malaysia rising 0.6 percent.
Indexes of Indonesia and the Philippines were
both on track for a weekly loss after gains in the previous
week. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0839 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3027.69       3015.14       +0.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1715.75       1713.25       +0.15
 Bangkok            1420.95       1425.32       -0.31
 Jakarta            4520.79       4507.19       +0.30
 Manila             7055.74       7045.40       +0.15
 Ho Chi Minh         593.02        592.40       +0.10
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
