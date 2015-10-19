FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia, Vietnam outperform region
October 19, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia, Vietnam outperform region

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were
range-bound on Monday with Indonesia and Vietnam outperforming
the region as a raft of Chinese data showed the economy slowing
while still managing to reassure investors it was not in danger
of a hard landing.
    The Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.7 percent, its
highest since Oct. 13 by midday. 
    China's better-than-expected GDP numbers have given some
support to the Indonesian market, said Muhamad Alfatih, an
analyst with Jakarta-based Samuel Sekuritas, but added the index
was recovering from last week's 1.47 percent fall. 
    Singapore-based Net Research Asia in an investor note said
the sentiment continues to be cautiously optimistic.
    "Earnings announcements to date have not disappointed and
expectations are mainly that the Fed will likely delay any
interest rate hikes into 2016 given the external economy remains
volatile and is likely to have a subdued impact on the U.S.
economy," it said.
    While China's September-quarter growth data was its weakest
since the global financial crisis, it was still better than
market expectations - indicating that recent stimulus measures
were having an impact. 
    The world's second-largest economy grew 6.9 percent between
July and September from a year ago, the National Bureau of
Statistics said, slightly better than forecasts of a 6.8 percent
rise but down from 7 percent in the previous three months. 
    Vietnam was gained for a third straight session while
Malaysia was steady.      
               
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0653 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3022.79       3030.61       -0.26
 Kuala Lumpur       1717.29       1716.82       +0.03
 Bangkok            1417.18       1418.38       -0.08
 Jakarta            4559.90       4521.88       +0.84
 Manila             7044.03       7055.74       -0.17
 Ho Chi Minh         597.71        593.02       +0.79
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Fransiska Nangoy in
Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
