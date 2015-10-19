FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most steady to weaker; Indonesia outperforms
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most steady to weaker; Indonesia outperforms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were flat
to weaker on Monday, but Indonesia outperformed the region as a
raft of Chinese data showed the economy slowing while still
managing to reassure investors it was not in danger of a hard
landing.
    The Jakarta Composite Index ended 1.1 percent firmer
at its highest since Oct. 12, with $19.30 million foreign
inflows.   
    China's better-than-expected GDP numbers have given some
support to the Indonesian market, said Muhamad Alfatih, an
analyst with Jakarta-based Samuel Sekuritas, but added the index
was recovering from last week's 1.47 percent fall. 
    Singapore-based Net Research Asia in an investor note said
sentiment continues to be cautiously optimistic.
    "Earnings announcements to date have not disappointed and
expectations are mainly that the Fed will likely delay any
interest rate hikes into 2016 given the external economy remains
volatile and is likely to have a subdued impact on the U.S.
economy," it said.
    While China's September-quarter growth data was its weakest
since the global financial crisis, it was still better than
market expectations - indicating that recent stimulus measures
were having an impact. 
    Vietnam rose for a third straight session to close
0.3 percent higher, while Malaysia ended 0.1 percent
firmer.      
               
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3024.50       3030.61       -0.20
 Kuala Lumpur       1718.20       1716.82       +0.08
 Bangkok            1416.91       1418.38       -0.10
 Jakarta            4569.84       4521.88       +1.06
 Manila             7054.86       7055.74       -0.01
 Ho Chi Minh         594.61        593.02       +0.25
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3024.50       3365.15      -10.12
 Kuala Lumpur       1718.20       1761.25       -2.44
 Bangkok            1416.91       1497.67       -5.39
 Jakarta            4569.84       5226.95      -12.57
 Manila             7054.86       7230.57       -2.43
 Ho Chi Minh         594.61        545.63       +8.98
 ($1 = 13,530.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Fransiska Nangoy in
JAKARTA; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.