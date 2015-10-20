FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Malaysia falls on financials, outflows
October 20, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Malaysia falls on financials, outflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets ended mixed on
Tuesday, with Malaysia's key index closing at its lowest level
in 1-1/2 weeks as China's soft growth data hurt commodity prices
and dampened risk sentiment. 
    Malaysia fell 0.8 percent to 1,705.03, its lowest
close since Oct. 8, with $12.92 million foreign outflow. 
    The fall was led by financial shares such as CIMB Group
Holdings and Public Bank, which fell 3.4
percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. 
    China's September-quarter growth data was its weakest since
the global financial crisis, though it was still better than
market expectations. 
    However, analysts said, the data was worrying for
commodities and it could derail the expected demand for
commodities in the December quarter. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 0.7 percent
led by banks in robust trade after three straight day of gains,
while Singapore lost 0.2 percent.
    Bucking the trend, Indonesia edged up 0.4 percent,
while Thailand and Philippines each ended 0.1
percent firmer. 
    Thailand saw a net $11.89 million worth of foreign buying in
shares. 
               
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3019.03       3024.50       -0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1705.03       1718.20       -0.77
 Bangkok            1418.63       1416.91       +0.12
 Jakarta            4585.82       4569.84       +0.35
 Manila             7060.85       7054.86       +0.08
 Ho Chi Minh         590.45        594.61       -0.70
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3019.03       3365.15      -10.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1705.03       1761.25       -3.19
 Bangkok            1418.63       1497.67       -5.28
 Jakarta            4585.82       5226.95      -12.27
 Manila             7060.85       7230.57       -2.35
 Ho Chi Minh         590.45        545.63       +8.21
 
($1 = 4.2600 ringgit)
($1 = 35.4000 baht)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
