FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Indonesia outperforms on palm oil shares
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 21, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Indonesia outperforms on palm oil shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets gained on
Wednesday with Indonesia outperforming the region aided by a
rise in palm oil shares after it cut output estimates for next
year.
    Some investors awaited clues from the European Central
Bank's policy meeting scheduled later in the week, while the
slow pace of growth in Japan's exports due to weakness in China
dented investor sentiment. 
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index was up 1 percent
at 0643 GMT and traded at its highest level since Aug. 11. 
    The index got a boost as a rise in crude palm oil prices to
2-week highs sent shares of plantation firms soaring. PT Astra
Agro Lestari and PT London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk
 rose 5.8 percent and 7.4 percent respectively.
    Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, cut its output
estimates for 2016, as the El Nino dry weather pattern offsets
higher yields from maturing trees. 
    Thai shares were steady, but financials were firmer
led by Bangkok Bank PCL, which was up 0.6 percent, a
day after it posted a 5.4 percent fall in net profit.
 
                   
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0643 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3020.87       3024.50       +0.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1718.68       1705.03       +0.21
 Bangkok            1418.59       1418.63        0.00
 Jakarta            4630.78       4585.82       +0.98
 Manila             7095.59       7060.85       +0.49
 Ho Chi Minh         592.61        590.45       +0.37
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Fransiska Nangoy in
JAKARTA; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.