SE Asia Stocks-Mostly firmer; Indonesia up on palm oil shares, inflow
October 21, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly firmer; Indonesia up on palm oil shares, inflow

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Wednesday, with Indonesia hitting a more than two-month high,
helped by palm oil shares and inflows, but sentiment was
slightly dented as China's benchmark indexes posted their worst
daily performance in five weeks. 
    Some investors awaited clues from the European Central
Bank's policy meeting scheduled later in the week, while the
slow pace of growth in Japan's exports due to weakness in China
also hit investor sentiment. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index ended 0.4 percent higher
after touching its highest level since Aug. 11 in early trade.
Jakarta saw a net foreign inflow of $27.24 million.
    The stock index got a boost as a rise in crude palm oil
prices to 2-week highs sent shares of plantation firms soaring.
PT Astra Agro Lestari and PT London Sumatra Indonesia
Tbk rose 5.8 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively.
 
    Thai shares closed 0.2 percent weaker, but energy
shares were firmer, led by a 2.1 percent rise in PTT Exploration
and Production.  
                   
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day 
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3025.70       3024.50       +0.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1707.68       1705.03       +0.12
 Bangkok            1415.80       1418.63       -0.20
 Jakarta            4605.23       4585.82       +0.42
 Manila             7092.90       7060.85       +0.45
 Ho Chi Minh         590.24        590.45       -0.04
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3025.70       3365.15      -10.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1707.68       1761.25       -3.07
 Bangkok            1415.80       1497.67       -5.47
 Jakarta            4605.23       5226.95      -11.89
 Manila             7092.90       7230.57       -1.90
 Ho Chi Minh         590.24        545.63       +8.18
      

($1 = 13,712.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Fransiska Nangoy in
JAKARTA; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
