FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Vietnam outperforms
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Vietnam outperforms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Thursday, with Vietnam closing at a more than two-month high,
led by banks, while investors cautiously awaited the result of a
meeting of the European Central Bank.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.8 percent,
posting its biggest percentage gain in two weeks, after falling
for two straight sessions, with banks leading the gainers. The
index closed at its highest level since Aug. 12. 
    Five of the country's six listed banks advanced, with
Vietcombank gaining 1.32 percent and lender BIDV
 edging up 0.42 percent.
    But Indonesia fell 0.5 percent with a foreign
outflow of $25.23 million, which analyst attributed to a
correction after five days of gains, while Malaysia 
edged down 0.1 percent. 
    "We are waiting for Q3 financial statements to be released
at the end of this month," said The Fei Ming, head of
institutional equity sales at Jakarta-based Ciptadana
Securities.
    Many investors awaited for some cues from the ECB meeting,
where it is likely to keep the door open for more monetary
stimulus in the face of deflation risks, but stop short of
taking new policy steps. 
    Asian shares resumed their decline after paring early losses
on Thursday after a sharp fall in mainland Chinese shares on
Wednesday rekindled worries about the health of China's economy.
 

    Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day 
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3038.11       3025.70       +0.41
 Kuala Lumpur       1705.09       1705.03       -0.12
 Bangkok            1416.14       1415.80       +0.02
 Jakarta            4584.56       4605.23       -0.45
 Manila             7117.78       7092.90       +0.35
 Ho Chi Minh         595.08        590.24       +0.82
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3038.11       3365.15       -9.72
 Kuala Lumpur       1705.09       1761.25       -3.19
 Bangkok            1416.14       1497.67       -5.44
 Jakarta            4584.56       5226.95      -12.29
 Manila             7117.78       7230.57       -1.56
 Ho Chi Minh         595.08        545.63       +9.06
 
($1 = 13,655.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.