SE Asia Stocks-Firmer after ECB meeting; Jakarta hits over two-month high
#Financials
October 23, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Firmer after ECB meeting; Jakarta hits over two-month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - All Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Friday, with Indonesia hitting a more than two-month high,
driven by the European Central Bank's (ECB) signal on more
stimulus.
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index rose 1.3 percent
to its highest since Aug. 11, led by financials such as Bank
Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri. Both
gained over 2.5 percent.
    The ECB held policy steady at its meeting on Thursday as
widely expected and later central bank chief Mario Draghi told a
news conference that ECB policymakers were "open to the full
menu of monetary policy" to stoke the euro zone economy as
needed. 
    "Investors read this as a possible sign the monetary
authorities are still concerned with overall economic
sluggishness and that the FOMC will confirm next week, after its
scheduled meeting, of further delay in its planned interest
rate-hike," Singapore-based Net Research Asia said in a note.
    Gains on Wall Street also helped support regional markets,
but the rally in stock prices will be capped due to
uncertainties related to corporate earnings and economic
sluggishness, Net Research Asia said.
    Singapore traded 1.1 percent firmer and the
Philippines jumped 1.9 percent.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 1 percent, on track
for the second straight gain after posting the biggest jump in
two weeks in the previous session, supported by banks and real
estate companies.
    Thai market was closed for a holiday.
                   
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0645 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3072.35       3038.11       +1.13
 Kuala Lumpur       1710.81       1705.09       +0.34
 Jakarta            4644.72       4584.56       +1.31
 Manila             7249.86       7117.78       +1.86
 Ho Chi Minh         601.17        595.08       +1.02
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

