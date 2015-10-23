FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 23, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Gain as ECB decision lifts sentiment

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Friday, with most indexes marking their highest close
in two months, driven by the European Central Bank's (ECB)
signal on further stimulus.
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index rose 1.5 percent
to its highest close since Aug. 10, led by financials such as
Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri,
which gained 4.7 percent and 2.5 percent respectively. 
    The ECB held policy steady at its meeting on Thursday, as
was widely expected, and later president Mario Draghi told a
news conference that ECB policymakers were "open to the full
menu of monetary policy" to stoke the euro zone economy as
needed. 
    "Investors read this as a possible sign monetary authorities
are still concerned with overall economic sluggishness and that
the FOMC will confirm next week, after its scheduled meeting, of
a further delay in its planned interest rate-hike,"
Singapore-based Net Research Asia said in a note.
    It said gains on Wall Street also helped support regional
markets, but the rally in stock prices will be capped due to
uncertainty over corporate earnings and economic sluggishness.
    Singapore traded up 1 percent to a
more-than-two-month high while the Philippines jumped 1.7
percent, also a two-month peak.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rallied 1.1 percent to
its highest level since Aug. 12 in robust trade, with banks and
property firms leading the gainers.
    The Thai market was closed for a holiday.
                   
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day 
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3068.46       3038.11       +1.00
 Kuala Lumpur       1710.93       1705.09       +0.34
 Jakarta            4653.15       4584.56       +1.50
 Manila             7236.38       7117.78       +1.67
 Ho Chi Minh         601.74        595.08       +1.12
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3068.46       3365.15       -8.82
 Kuala Lumpur       1710.93       1761.25       -2.86
 Bangkok            1416.14       1497.67       -5.44
 Jakarta            4653.15       5226.95      -10.98
 Manila             7236.38       7230.57       +0.08
 Ho Chi Minh         601.74        545.63      +10.28
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

