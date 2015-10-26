FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up after China rate cut, Thai Sept trade data
October 26, 2015 / 4:50 AM / in 2 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most up after China rate cut, Thai Sept trade data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly gained on Monday, with a China rate cut underpinning
sentiment in Asia, while the Thai benchmark extended gains on
day to a more than two-month high after September trade data
came above expectations. 
    The Thai SET index rose 1 percent to 1,430.81, on
resuming trade after Friday's market holiday. The index rose at
one point to 1,433.86, the highest level since Aug. 7.
    "SET could catch up with Friday's gains in external bourses.
China's rate cut also boosted overall sentiment. All eyes are on
the FOMC meeting Wednesday night, with expectations for the Fed
to stand pat on rate," said broker Phillip Securities in a
report.
    Data showed Thailand's September export data contracted 5.5
percent, better than forecasts by economists in a Reuters poll.
 
    Singapore shares were up 0.8 percent, Indonesia
 advanced 0.8 percent, the Philippines climbed
about 2 percent and Vietnam added 0.3 percent.
    Bucking the trend, Malaysian shares eased 0.1
percent, reversing the modest gains on the previous trading day.
    Key factors in the region this week included quarterly
earnings releases of Southeast Asian firms.
    In the Philippines, shares of BDO Unibank earlier
hovered around a two-week high after it reported a net income
rise in the Jan-Sept period. 
    Singapore's Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp rose in
early trade ahead of the earnings release expected later in the
week. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0419 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3094.04       3068.46       +0.83
 Kuala Lumpur       1708.72       1710.93       -0.13
 Bangkok            1430.81       1416.14       +1.04
 Jakarta            4690.85       4653.15       +0.80
 Manila             7372.78       7236.38       +1.88
 Ho Chi Minh         603.39        601.74       +0.27
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

