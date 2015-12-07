FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore posts biggest gain in three weeks
December 7, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore posts biggest gain in three weeks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
closed mostly higher on Monday despite caution in the wider
Asian market ahead of the release of key Chinese data on Tuesday
and Wednesday, with the Singapore index posting its biggest gain
in nearly three weeks on higher bank shares.
    Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index closed 0.8
percent higher, its best single-day percentage gain since Nov.
19, boosted by big banks. Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd
 rose 0.8 percent, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
Ltd climbed 0.9 percent.
    Utilities company Sembcorp Industries Ltd rose 1.6
percent after the company said its unit had signed an agreement
to develop the largest independent gas-fired plant in Myanmar.
 
    Indonesia's main stock index closed up 0.3 percent,
ending three days of losses when it had slipped a cumulative 1.1
percent. Shares gained after the Indonesian government said it
was offering another tax break for employers in labour-intensive
sectors, in its latest stimulus measure to boost the economy.
 
    The move should "give some short-term positive momentum" to
labour-intensive companies such as textiles and cigarette firms,
broker Trimegah Securities said in a note. 
    The Malaysian stock index was up 0.25 percent, while
the Philippines extended its decline to a fourth day with
a 0.15 percent loss on Monday. Vietnam stocks were down
1.4 percent.    
    Thailand's markets were closed for a public holiday on
Monday and will reopen Tuesday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2900.92       2879.05       +0.76
 Kuala Lumpur       1672.00       1667.87       +0.25
 Bangkok               --         1333.57         -- 
 Jakarta            4521.39       4508.452      +0.29
 Manila             6911.86       6921.93       -0.15
 Ho Chi Minh         563.62        571.62       -1.40
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2900.92       3365.15       -13.8
 Kuala Lumpur       1672.00       1761.25       -5.07
 Bangkok              --          1497.67         -- 
 Jakarta            4521.39       5226.95       -13.5
 Manila             6911.86       7230.57       -3.50
 Ho Chi Minh         563.62        545.63       +3.30
 

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
