SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Thailand leads declines on oil price drop
December 8, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Thailand leads declines on oil price drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets traded lower on Tuesday, with the Thai index posting its
biggest one-day decline in two weeks on falling oil prices.
    Thailand's SET index posted the steepest fall in the
region with a 1.6 percent drop, led by oil firm PTT Pcl 
which fell 3.6 percent.
    The Thai stock market was shut on Monday for a public
holiday. 
    Global benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 5.4
percent to $40.66 per barrel on Monday, after the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) policy meeting on
Friday ended without an agreement to lower production. 
    Indonesian stocks lost 1 percent with coal miner PT
Bukit Asam among the biggest decliners.
    Bucking the regional trend, the Vietnam index rose
1.9 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on 0835
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2875.82       2900.92       -0.86
 Kuala Lumpur       1670.36       1672.00       -0.10
 Bangkok            1311.87       1333.57       -1.59
 Jakarta            4474.94       4521.39       -1.02
 Manila             6838.42       6911.86       -1.06
 Ho Chi Minh         574.15        563.62       +1.87
 

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

