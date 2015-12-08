FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Lower as oil price drop hits energy shares
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 8, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Lower as oil price drop hits energy shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets eased on Tuesday as falling oil prices hit energy
stocks, with Thailand's stock index posting its biggest
single-day drop since August.
    Thailand's SET index posted the steepest fall in the
region with a 2 percent drop, led by oil firm PTT Pcl 
which fell 4.4 percent to its lowest close since Oct. 1.
Thailand's overall energy sector fell 3.3 percent.
    Global benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 5.4
percent to $40.66 per barrel on Monday, after the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) policy meeting on
Friday ended without an agreement to lower production. 
    "This will put negative pressure on oil-linked stocks, with
short-term pain for downstream operators ...and long-term pain
for upstream operators with respect to the bearish oil price
trend," Patcharin Karsemarnuntana, an analyst with KT ZMICO
Securities, said in a note on Tuesday.
    Lower oil prices also hit energy stocks in Indonesia,
leading to a 1.3 percent decline in the benchmark index.
Oil and gas firm PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk 
plunged 9.6 percent, while coal miner PT Bukit Asam 
dropped 5.8 percent.
    The Indonesian market will be closed on Wednesday for a
public holiday. 
    Bucking the regional trend, the Vietnam index gained
1.9 percent.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2876.03       2900.92       -0.86
 Kuala Lumpur       1669.24       1672.00       -0.17
 Bangkok            1306.98       1333.57       -1.99
 Jakarta            4464.18       4521.39       -1.27
 Manila             6838.42       6911.86       -1.06
 Ho Chi Minh         574.15        563.62       +1.87
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2876.03       3365.15       -14.5
 Kuala Lumpur       1669.24       1761.25       -5.22
 Bangkok            1306.98       1497.67       -12.7
 Jakarta            4464.18       5226.95       -14.6
 Manila             6838.42       7230.57       -5.42
 Ho Chi Minh         574.15        545.63       +5.23
 

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.