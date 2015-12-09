FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on China trade data, oil price woes
December 9, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on China trade data, oil price woes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets ended lower on Wednesday as Chinese trade data raised
concerns about slowing global demand, while falling oil prices
continued to put pressure on energy stocks.
    Thailand's SET Index erased the small gain posted in
early trade to end the session with a 0.7 percent loss, ahead of
a market holiday on Thursday.
    Shares of the country's largest oil and gas firm, PTT Pcl
, extended their decline to a third session, falling 3.7
percent to the lowest close since March 2010 as energy shares
remain under pressure amid a weak oil market.
    "China's poor international trade and falling oil prices
raised investor concerns about weak demand and a global
slowdown," Thailand's Philip Capital said in a note.
    China's November exports saw a worse-than-expected fall from
a year earlier, a fifth straight month of declines, while
imports posted their thirteenth drop in a row.  
    Malaysia's stock index fell 0.6 percent to its
lowest close in nearly four weeks, led by plantation company
Sime Darby Bhd, which shed 2.3 percent as the
benchmark palm contract in Malaysia fell for a second day.
    Singapore's Straits Times index lost 0.5 percent.
    Economists have revised their economic growth forecasts for
Singapore for 2015 and 2016, down from their projections three
months ago, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.
 
    Bucking the trend, the Philippine stock index rose
0.1 percent, snapping five sessions of losses, when it dropped a
combined 3.2 percent.
    The Indonesian market was closed for a public holiday on
Wednesday. Trading will resume on Thursday.

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change on day                                                
  Market                  Current       Prev close   Pct Move
  Singapore                    2861.19      2876.03       -0.52
  Bangkok                      1297.82      1306.98       -0.70
  Manila                       6848.25      6838.42       +0.14
  Jakarta                         --        4464.18         -- 
  Kuala Lumpur                 1659.36      1669.24       -0.59
  Ho Chi Minh                    565.2       574.15       -1.56
                                                     
  Change on year                                     
  Market                  Current       End 2014     Pct Move
  Singapore                    2861.19      3365.15      -14.98
  Bangkok                      1297.82      1497.67      -13.34
  Manila                       6848.25      7230.57       -5.29
  Jakarta                      4464.18      5226.94      -14.59
  Kuala Lumpur                 1659.36      1761.25       -5.79
  Ho Chi Minh                    565.2       545.63       +3.59
                                                               
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
