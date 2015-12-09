SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on China trade data, oil price woes

JAKARTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Wednesday as Chinese trade data raised concerns about slowing global demand, while falling oil prices continued to put pressure on energy stocks. Thailand's SET Index erased the small gain posted in early trade to end the session with a 0.7 percent loss, ahead of a market holiday on Thursday. Shares of the country's largest oil and gas firm, PTT Pcl , extended their decline to a third session, falling 3.7 percent to the lowest close since March 2010 as energy shares remain under pressure amid a weak oil market. "China's poor international trade and falling oil prices raised investor concerns about weak demand and a global slowdown," Thailand's Philip Capital said in a note. China's November exports saw a worse-than-expected fall from a year earlier, a fifth straight month of declines, while imports posted their thirteenth drop in a row. Malaysia's stock index fell 0.6 percent to its lowest close in nearly four weeks, led by plantation company Sime Darby Bhd, which shed 2.3 percent as the benchmark palm contract in Malaysia fell for a second day. Singapore's Straits Times index lost 0.5 percent. Economists have revised their economic growth forecasts for Singapore for 2015 and 2016, down from their projections three months ago, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday. Bucking the trend, the Philippine stock index rose 0.1 percent, snapping five sessions of losses, when it dropped a combined 3.2 percent. The Indonesian market was closed for a public holiday on Wednesday. Trading will resume on Thursday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev close Pct Move Singapore 2861.19 2876.03 -0.52 Bangkok 1297.82 1306.98 -0.70 Manila 6848.25 6838.42 +0.14 Jakarta -- 4464.18 -- Kuala Lumpur 1659.36 1669.24 -0.59 Ho Chi Minh 565.2 574.15 -1.56 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2861.19 3365.15 -14.98 Bangkok 1297.82 1497.67 -13.34 Manila 6848.25 7230.57 -5.29 Jakarta 4464.18 5226.94 -14.59 Kuala Lumpur 1659.36 1761.25 -5.79 Ho Chi Minh 565.2 545.63 +3.59 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)