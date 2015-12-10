SE Asia Stocks-Largely down as global growth worries linger

JAKARTA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets traded lower on Thursday as global growth concerns persist, with the Malaysian index touching its lowest intraday level in three weeks. Malaysia's stock index, down 0.4 percent by midday, is set for a third day of losses, having touched its lowest level since Nov. 16 earlier in the session. "Given the absence of window-dressing, bearish technical momentum and slumping oil prices should exert downside pressure on blue chips in the immediate term," TA Securitie in Kuala Lumpur wrote in a note on Thursday. Leading the decline in Kuala Lumpur is Malayan Banking Bhd with a 0.7 percent loss, while shares of plantation firm Sime Darby Bhd eased 1.5 percent. Indonesian shares were down 0.1 percent, after reopening from a market holiday on Wednesday. Shares in motorbike distributor PT Mitra Pinasthika Mulia Tbk fell 2.6 percent. Indonesia's motorbike sales dropped for a third month in November, an industry association said on Thursday. Bucking the trend, Vietnam posted a mild 0.02 percent gain. The Thai market is closed for a public holiday on Thursday and will resume trading on Friday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change by 0501 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2855.76 2861.19 -0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1652.59 1659.36 -0.41 Bangkok -- 1297.82 -- Jakarta 4459.23 4464.18 -0.11 Manila 6824.76 6848.25 -0.34 Ho Chi Minh 565.33 565.20 +0.02 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)