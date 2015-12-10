FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Largely down as global growth worries linger
#Financials
December 10, 2015 / 5:17 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Largely down as global growth worries linger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets traded lower on Thursday as global growth concerns
persist, with the Malaysian index touching its lowest intraday
level in three weeks.
    Malaysia's stock index, down 0.4 percent by midday, 
is set for a third day of losses, having touched its lowest
level since Nov. 16 earlier in the session.
    "Given the absence of window-dressing, bearish technical
momentum and slumping oil prices should exert downside pressure
on blue chips in the immediate term," TA Securitie in Kuala
Lumpur wrote in a note on Thursday.
    Leading the decline in Kuala Lumpur is Malayan Banking Bhd
 with a 0.7 percent loss, while shares of plantation
firm Sime Darby Bhd eased 1.5 percent.
    Indonesian shares were down 0.1 percent, after reopening
from a market holiday on Wednesday.
    Shares in motorbike distributor PT Mitra Pinasthika Mulia
Tbk fell 2.6 percent. Indonesia's motorbike sales
dropped for a third month in November, an industry association
said on Thursday. 
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam posted a mild 0.02 percent
gain.
    The Thai market is closed for a public holiday on Thursday
and will resume trading on Friday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change by 0501 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2855.76       2861.19       -0.19
 Kuala Lumpur       1652.59       1659.36       -0.41
 Bangkok              --          1297.82         -- 
 Jakarta            4459.23       4464.18       -0.11
 Manila             6824.76       6848.25       -0.34
 Ho Chi Minh         565.33        565.20       +0.02
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

