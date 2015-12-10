FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down as growth worries linger
#Financial Services and Real Estate
December 10, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down as growth worries linger

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
closed mostly lower on Thursday as concerns over global economic
growth persisted, with Malaysia posting its biggest single-day
percentage loss in a month.
    Malaysia's main stock index fell 0.7 percent, its
lowest closing level since Oct. 5.
    Electricity producer Tenaga Nasional Bhd dropped
1.1 percent, among the biggest losers on Thursday.
    "Given the absence of window-dressing, bearish technical
momentum and slumping oil prices should exert downside pressure
on blue chips in the immediate term," TA Securities in Kuala
Lumpur wrote in a note on Thursday.
    The Singapore and Philippine indexes each
dropped by 0.4 percent. 
    The Thai stock market was closed for a public holiday on
Thursday and will resume trading Friday.
    The Jakarta Composite Index in Indonesia rose 0.05
percent, after a 1.3 percent decline on Tuesday. The Indonesian
market was closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.
    Bank Central Asia Tbk, the country's biggest bank
by market value, led the gainers with a 3.7 percent increase,
after a senior Bank Indonesia official said there was room for a
cut in the central bank's benchmark interest rate even if the
U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates at its meeting this month.
 
    Energy shares, however, remained under pressure.
    Oil and gas company PT Medco Energi Internasional 
fell 5.3 percent to close at its lowest in 14 years.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change on the day
  Market           Current       Prev close   Pct Move
  Singapore             2848.46      2861.19      -0.44
  Kuala Lumpur          1648.65      1659.36      -0.65
  Bangkok                    --      1297.82         --
  Manila                 6820.6      6848.25      -0.40
  Jakarta               4466.21      4464.18      +0.05
  Ho Chi Minh            561.04      6848.25      -0.74
                                              
  Change on year
  Market           Current       End 2014     Pct Move
  Singapore             2848.46      3365.15     -15.35
  Kuala Lumpur          1648.65      1761.25      -6.39
  Bangkok               1297.82      1497.67     -13.34
  Manila                 6820.6      7230.57      -5.67
  Jakarta               4466.21     5226.947     -14.55
  Ho Chi Minh            561.04       545.63      +2.82
 


 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
