FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Indonesia hits near one-month low
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Indonesia hits near one-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Friday and headed for weekly losses as investors
await a rate hike decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while
weak domestic economic data weighed on sentiment in Indonesia.
    Indonesia's stock index fell as much as 1 percent to
its lowest in nearly a month and was on track to post its third
weekly loss. 
    "Investors' worries are dominated by fluctuations that are
taking place ahead of the FOMC meeting next week," BNI
Securities in Jakarta said. "Meanwhile, regional slowdown, like
in China and in Indonesia itself, also remains in focus."
    Data released on Thursday showing a drop in monthly
motorcycle sales and weaker growth in cement sales renewed
concern of weak demand in Indonesia, analysts said, ahead of car
sales data and international trade data next week. 
    Shares of Indonesia's largest auto distributor, PT Astra
International, fell 1.6 percent, while biggest cement maker PT
Semen Indonesia Tbk dropped 3.8 percent.
    The Philippine stock index shed 1.3 percent, heading
for its biggest single-day fall in two weeks. Thai stocks
 lost 0.2 percent, resuming after a public holiday.
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam gained 0.8 percent,
rebounding from losses of 2.3 percent in the previous two
sessions. 

            
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
  Change on 0440 GMT
  Market             Current     Prev close  Pct Move
  Singapore              2845.6     2848.46      -0.10
  Bangkok               1293.69     1297.82      -0.32
  Manila                6731.78      6820.6      -1.30
  Jakarta              4422.944     4466.21      -0.97
  Kuala Lumpur          1645.41     1648.65      -0.20
  Ho Chi Minh            565.73      561.04      +0.84
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.