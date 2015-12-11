FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Indonesia posts third weekly loss
December 11, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Indonesia posts third weekly loss

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Friday as investors awaited a rate hike decision
by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with Indonesia leading the decline
as weak domestic economic data weighed on sentiment.
    The Jakarta Composite Index fell 1.6 percent, ending
the session at its lowest close since Oct. 6, and notching up a
third weekly loss.
    "Investors' worries are dominated by fluctuations that are
taking place ahead of the FOMC meeting next week," BNI
Securities in Jakarta said. "Meanwhile, the regional slowdown,
like in China and in Indonesia itself, also remains in focus."
    Data released on Thursday showing a drop in monthly
motorcycle sales and weaker growth in cement sales renewed
concerns about weak demand in Indonesia, analysts said, ahead of
car sales data and international trade data next week.
 
    The country's largest automotive distributor, PT Astra
International Tbk, dropped 5.2 percent on Friday, its
biggest one-day fall in two months. 
    The Philippine index closed 1.3 percent lower on
Friday and lost 2.7 percent for the week. Among the biggest
decliners was Philippine Long Distance Company, which
fell 4 percent.
    Thailand's SET index fell 1.3 percent, while Vietnam
 bucked the trend, gaining 0.4 percent.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on day
  Market             Current   Prev close  Pct Move
  Singapore           2834.63     2848.46      -0.49
  Bangkok             1280.92     1297.82      -1.30
  Manila              6735.01      6820.6      -1.25
  Jakarta            4393.522     4466.21      -1.63
  Kuala Lumpur        1640.14     1648.65      -0.52
  Ho Chi Minh          563.43      561.04       0.43
                                           
  Change on year
  Market             Current   End 2014    Pct Move
  Singapore           2834.63     3365.15     -15.77
  Bangkok             1280.92     1497.67     -14.47
  Manila              6735.01     7230.57      -6.85
  Jakarta             4393.52     5226.95     -15.94
  Kuala Lumpur        1640.14     1761.25      -6.88
  Ho Chi Minh          563.43      545.63      +3.26
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
