SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Thai SET index near two-year low
December 14, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Thai SET index near two-year low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell in line with Asia on Monday, with the Thai index
hitting a near two-year low, as investors cut risk holdings
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the week.
    Asian stocks slipped after Wall Street sank amid plunging
crude oil prices, keeping investors on edge ahead of an expected
U.S. rate rise by the Federal Reserve.  
    Thailand's SET index fell as much as 2.3 percent to
1,251.99, the lowest since January 2014. Broker Phillip
Securities set a key support level for the SET at 1,250.
    "More downside could be in store for Thai stocks today amid
bearish external factors and continued heavy foreign sell-off,"
the broker said.
    Shares of Thailand's biggest oil and gas firm, PTT Pcl
, shed as much as 6.4 percent to their lowest in more
than six years as investors offloaded energy shares across
exchanges amid the weak global oil market.
    Among top losers in the region, Singapore's Keppel Corp
 was off 2 percent, Malaysia's Tenaga Nasional
 was down 1.2 percent and Indonesia's Perusahaan Gas
Negara dropped 3.8 percent.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.9 percent,
while Kuala Lumpur's composite index eased 0.8 percent,
both at their lowest since Oct. 2.
    "The increasing number of investors going on holiday would
mean the market is likely to be more volatile on low volume,"
said broker NRA Capital of Singapore's stock market.
    The Jakarta composite index traded at the lowest
since Oct. 5, while the Philippine composite index was at
the lowest since Aug. 25. Bucking the trend, Vietnam eked
out gains following a rebound on Friday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0348 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2809.78       2834.63       -0.88
 Kuala Lumpur       1626.65       1640.14       -0.82
 Bangkok            1257.39       1280.92       -1.84
 Jakarta            4353.34       4393.52       -0.91
 Manila             6645.02       6735.01       -1.34
 Ho Chi Minh         565.84        563.43       +0.43
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

