FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai index leads regional rebound
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai index leads regional rebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Tuesday, with battered telecoms shares leading the
Thai index rebound while low trading volumes in the region
suggested investors stayed at the sidelines awaiting the U.S.
interest rate direction.
    Thai key SET index climbed 1.7 percent near midday,
regaining some of the 5.5 percent drop over the past five
trading days.
    The gauge remained in an oversold territory, with a 14-day
Relative Strength Index at 23, with the level below 30
indicating an oversold condition.
    Advanced Info Service jumped 9 percent and Total
Access Communication surged 12 percent on hopes the
telecoms firms would be winning bidders of fourth-generation
mobile spectrum in an auction on Tuesday. 
    "Thai stocks are unlikely to recover strongly, as most
traders continue to monitor two important events, the 4G
spectrum auction for 900MHz and the decision of the U.S. FOMC on
Fed Fund Rate," said broker KGI Securities in a report.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.4 percent,
trimming some early gains with data showing third-quarter
jobless rate of 2.0 percent, unchanged from the preliminary
estimate. 
    Stocks in Malaysia, Indonesia and the
Philippines were nearly flat while Vietnam 
rebounded 0.7 percent from the fall on Monday. 
    Trading volumes in Singapore fell to about 44 percent of a
full-day average over past 30 days, with most others relatively
thin including Malaysia's 34 percent and the Philippines' 23
percent.
    Asian shares firmed on Tuesday, with gains limited by
caution ahead of a widely anticipated U.S. interest rate
increase by the Federal Reserve. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0458 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2824.76       2815.04       +0.35
 Kuala Lumpur       1629.70       1629.96       -0.02
 Bangkok            1288.55       1267.61       +1.65
 Jakarta            4373.70       4374.19       -0.01
 Manila             6733.31       6745.99       -0.19
 Ho Chi Minh         656.99        562.22       +0.67
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.