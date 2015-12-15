FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; rallying telecoms shares boost Thai index
December 15, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; rallying telecoms shares boost Thai index

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rebounded on Tuesday, with the Thai key index posting
its best gain in three-and-a-half months on rallying telecoms
shares while late buying in large caps helped the Indonesian
benchmark snap a two-day losing streak.
    Thailand's SET index rose 2.6 percent, the biggest
single-day percentage gain since Aug. 27.
    Investors bought telecoms shares amid an auction of fourth
generation licences on Tuesday. Shares of Advanced Info Service
 surged 10.8 percent, the top mover on the MSCI
Thailand index on expectations it would be among
winning bidders. 
    The SET outlook remained bearish due to weak economic
recovery and relatively stretched valuations, according to BMI
Research.
    The index trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 17 times
versus 14.6 times of the MSCI index of Southeast Asia, it said.
    The Jakarta composite index rose 0.8 percent.
Foreign inflows lifted large caps such as Astra International
 and Telkom Indonesia.
    Stocks in Singapore ended little changed, in line
with Asian stocks ahead of a widely anticipated increase in U.S.
interest rates later in the week. 
    Malaysia and the Philippines retreated amid
net foreign selling of 218 million ringgit ($50.70 million) and
446 million peso ($9.42 million), respectively, stock exchange
data showed.
    Vietnam hit a one-week closing high. The country
released late in the day a better-than-expected trade balance
for November. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2815.52       2815.04       +0.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1622.84       1629.96       -0.44
 Bangkok            1300.51       1267.61       +2.60
 Jakarta            4409.17       4374.19       +0.80
 Manila             6701.35       6745.99       -0.66
 Ho Chi Minh         568.00        562.22       +1.03
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2815.52       3365.15      -16.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1622.84       1761.25       -7.86
 Bangkok            1300.51       1497.67      -13.16
 Jakarta            4409.17       5226.95      -15.65
 Manila             6701.35       7230.57       -7.32
 Ho Chi Minh         568.00        545.63       +4.10
 ($1 = 4.3000 ringgit)
($1 = 47.2950 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

