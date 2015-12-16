FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most higher; Thai index retreats on telecoms shares
December 16, 2015

BANGKOK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose along with Asia on Wednesday as investors braced
for a likely hike in U.S. interest rates, but the Thai index
fell amid selling in telecoms shares on concerns over high bid
prices for 4G spectrum licences.
    The Thai SET index was down 0.11 percent, pushed
lower by a 5.6 percent drop in top telecoms firm Advanced Info
Service and a 7.1 percent slide in second-ranked
Total Access Communication.
    The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission
(NBTC) continued bids for two licences of 900MHz frequency for
the second day amid a fierce contest that pushed up bidding
prices. 
    Banking stocks were up 0.7 percent after the Bank of
Thailand kept its policy interest rate steady at 1.5 percent as
expected and predicted the domestic economy to perform slightly
better this year than the forecast 2.7 percent. 
    Market sentiment appeared favourable due to the better
domestic economic outlook, brokers said.
    Among outperformers in the region, Indonesia and the
Philippines climbed almost two percent, with the focus
also shifting to the central banks of both countries which are
expected to hold monetary policy steady on Thursday.
  
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2840.92       2815.52       +0.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1634.13       1622.84       +0.70
 Bangkok            1299.12       1300.51       -0.11
 Jakarta            4483.45       4409.17       +1.68
 Manila             6807.72       6701.35       +1.59
 Ho Chi Minh         572.55        568.00       +0.80
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2840.92       3365.15      -15.58 
 Kuala Lumpur       1634.13       1761.25       -7.22
 Bangkok            1299.12       1497.67      -13.26
 Jakarta            4483.45       5226.95      -14.22
 Manila             6807.72       7230.57       -5.85
 Ho Chi Minh         572.55        545.63       +4.93
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

