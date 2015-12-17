FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Higher; Indonesia, Philippine central banks hold rates
December 17, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Higher; Indonesia, Philippine central banks hold rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Thursday as a widely expected increase in U.S. interest
rates prompted investors to buy battered shares, with Indonesia
and the Philippines leading regional peers after central banks
kept interest rates steady.
    The Jakarta composite index finished up 1.6 percent
at 4,555.96, the highest close in more than two weeks. The
Philippines' key index ended up 1.4 percent at a more
than one-week high.
    Central banks of Indonesia and the Philippines both decided
to leave benchmark interest rates unchanged as expected on
Thursday after the Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates.
  
    The overall Indonesian stock market saw net foreign buying
worth 1.1 trillion rupiah ($78.54 million), the biggest one-day
inflow since early July, stock exchange data showed.
    Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia hit over
one-week closing highs, while Thai and Vietnam 
stocks both touched multi-week closing highs.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2861.18       2840.92       +0.71
 Kuala Lumpur       1656.52       1634.13       +1.37
 Bangkok            1310.34       1299.12       +0.86
 Jakarta            4555.96       4483.45       +1.62
 Manila             6905.70       6807.72       +1.44
 Ho Chi Minh         577.11        572.55       +0.80
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2861.18       3365.15      -14.98
 Kuala Lumpur       1656.52       1761.25       -5.95
 Bangkok            1310.34       1497.67      -12.51
 Jakarta            4555.96       5226.95      -12.84
 Manila             6905.70       7230.57       -4.49
 Ho Chi Minh         577.11        545.63       +5.77
 ($1 = 14,005.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
