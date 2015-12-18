FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Down. Thailand, Indonesia lead regional falls
December 18, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Down. Thailand, Indonesia lead regional falls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell back on Friday, with shares in Thailand and Indonesia
sliding nearly 2 percent, as investors weighed in the likely
impact of U.S. rate hikes and ahead of market holidays in the
region next week.
    The Thai SET index closed at a near one-week low of
1,284.92, trimming its weekly gain to 0.3 percent.
    Telecoms shares were among those that were hit as high bid
prices of 4G spectrum licences raised concerns about the
potential high cost of investment and lower dividend payouts.
Among the top losers was Total Access Communication 
which dropped 10 percent. 
    Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net 2 billion 
baht ($55.28 million) after offloading a net 14.8 billion baht
($409.07 million) in the past nine successive days. 
    Jakarta's composite index retreated, trimming its
weekly gain to 1.7 percent. The Indonesian bourse saw a net
outflow of 310 billion rupiah ($22.28 million) after the inflows
over the past two days.
    The Philippines outperformed on the week, up nearly 2
percent, while others posted modest weekly gains.
    The region was expected to see subdued trade next week, with
most sharemarkets closed for Christmas holidays, according to
brokers.
           
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2852.84       2861.18       -0.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1643.90       1656.52       -0.76
 Bangkok            1284.92       1310.34       -1.94
 Jakarta            4468.65       4555.96       -1.92
 Manila             6867.07       6905.70       -0.56
 Ho Chi Minh         568.18        577.11       -1.55
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2852.84       3365.15      -15.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1643.90       1761.25       -6.66
 Bangkok            1284.92       1497.67      -14.21
 Jakarta            4468.65       5226.95      -14.51
 Manila             6867.07       7230.57       -5.03
 Ho Chi Minh         568.18        545.63       +4.13
 ($1 = 36.1800 baht)
($1 = 13,915.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

