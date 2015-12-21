SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Thai index near 2-yr low on telecoms shares

BANGKOK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday in thin trading volume amid foreign investors-led selling, with the Thai benchmark extending losses to a near two-year low due to selloffs in telecoms shares. Thai SET index ended down 1.6 percent at 1,264.44, the lowest close since Jan 30, 2014. Shares of telecoms firms dived after the auction of two 4G spectrum licences ended at the weekend at high prices, spurring concerns over future costs and competition. Advanced Info Services sank 19 percent and Total Access Communication plunged 27 percent, both companies losing out in the bidding battle. Jasmine International, among winners, dropped 23 percent. Foreign investors sold a net 4.65 billion baht ($128.74 million) worth equities, their 11th straight session of offloading, stock exchange data showed. Malaysia's index was down 0.9 percent, with foreign investors selling a net 200 million ringgit ($46.54 million), stock exchange data showed. Vietnam's VN Index fell for a second straight session, with most blue chips and several banks losing ground due to foreign selling. Trading volumes in the region fell below average daily volumes over the past 30 days ahead of public holidays later in the week. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2845.55 2852.84 -0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1629.09 1643.90 -0.90 Bangkok 1264.44 1284.92 -1.59 Jakarta 4490.68 4468.65 +0.49 Manila 6910.34 6867.07 +0.63 Ho Chi Minh 566.90 568.18 -0.23 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2845.55 3365.15 -15.44 Kuala Lumpur 1629.09 1761.25 -7.50 Bangkok 1264.44 1497.67 -15.57 Jakarta 4490.68 5226.95 -14.09 Manila 6910.34 7230.57 -4.43 Ho Chi Minh 566.90 545.63 +3.90 ($1 = 36.1200 baht) ($1 = 4.2970 ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)