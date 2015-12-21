FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Thai index near 2-yr low on telecoms shares
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 21, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Thai index near 2-yr low on telecoms shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday in thin trading volume amid foreign
investors-led selling, with the Thai benchmark extending losses
to a near two-year low due to selloffs in telecoms shares.
    Thai SET index ended down 1.6 percent at 1,264.44,
the lowest close since Jan 30, 2014.
    Shares of telecoms firms dived after the auction of two 4G
spectrum licences ended at the weekend at high prices, spurring
concerns over future costs and competition. 
    Advanced Info Services sank 19 percent and Total
Access Communication plunged 27 percent, both
companies losing out in the bidding battle. Jasmine
International, among winners, dropped 23 percent.
    Foreign investors sold a net 4.65 billion baht ($128.74
million) worth equities, their 11th straight session of
offloading, stock exchange data showed.
    Malaysia's index was down 0.9 percent, with foreign
investors selling a net 200 million ringgit ($46.54 million),
stock exchange data showed.
    Vietnam's VN Index fell for a second straight
session, with most blue chips and several banks losing ground
due to foreign selling. 
    Trading volumes in the region fell below average daily
volumes over the past 30 days ahead of public holidays later in
the week.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2845.55       2852.84       -0.26
 Kuala Lumpur       1629.09       1643.90       -0.90
 Bangkok            1264.44       1284.92       -1.59
 Jakarta            4490.68       4468.65       +0.49
 Manila             6910.34       6867.07       +0.63
 Ho Chi Minh         566.90        568.18       -0.23
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2845.55       3365.15      -15.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1629.09       1761.25       -7.50
 Bangkok            1264.44       1497.67      -15.57
 Jakarta            4490.68       5226.95      -14.09
 Manila             6910.34       7230.57       -4.43
 Ho Chi Minh         566.90        545.63       +3.90
 ($1 = 36.1200 baht)
($1 = 4.2970 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.