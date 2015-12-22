FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most higher; Thai telecom shares recover
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 22, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most higher; Thai telecom shares recover

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Tuesday, with Malaysia's key index recovering amid a
rally in shares of Axiata Group following an
acquisition plan while beaten-down Thai telecom shares recouped
after recent losses.
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index was up 0.3 percent
after an almost two percent drop over the past two days.
    Axiata shares, the most actively traded, jumped 3 percent
due to its plan to acquire Nepal's mobile operator, brokers
said. 
    Bangkok's SET index traded up 0.07 percent. Shares
of Total Access Communication surged 9 percent while
True Corporation jumped 3.8 percent. 
    "Global stocks and the oil market are stabilizing while
Thailand's telecom sector has plunged about 15 percent to
discount a worsening industry landscape, so the local market
should stabilize," said broker KGI Securities.
    The Philippine key index extended gains for a second
straight day, adding 0.8 percent to a near three-week high while
gains in Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam 
were relatively lower.
    Trading volumes on most exchanges were lower than half a
full-day average over the past 30 days ahead of public holidays
later in the week.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0751 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2854.66       2845.55       +0.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1634.80       1629.09       +0.35
 Bangkok            1264.51       1264.44       +0.01
 Jakarta            4490.75       4490.68        0.00
 Manila             6966.18       6910.34       +0.81
 Ho Chi Minh         567.20        566.90       +0.05
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; ; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.