SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Malaysia rebound; Thai stocks fall on foreign selling

BANGKOK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, with key indexes in Singapore and Malaysia snapping a two-session losing streak amid gains in select energy and telecoms shares, but the Thai benchmark extended losses to a near two-year closing low. Singapore's key index added 0.3 percent amid active buying in Sembcorp Marine with a recovery in oil prices. The Malaysian index advanced 0.9 percent amid active buying in Axiata Group after an acquisition plan. A tepid recovery in oil prices from 11-year lows also lifted world stock markets on Tuesday. The broader SET index fell for a third session, down 0.2 percent at 1,261.66, the lowest close since January 2014. Foreign investors offloaded a net 5.9 billion baht ($163.62 million) of equities, their 12th straight session of selling, exchange data showed. Late selling hit Thai banking shares such as Kasikornbank , while telecoms shares including Jasmine International fell further amid concerns related to high bidding prices of the fourth-generation spectrum licences. The Philippine index hit a near three-week closing high, while Indonesia rose for a second day, with trading volumes below the 30-day average in a holiday-shortened trading week. Vietnam was a tad lower, erasing early gains. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2852.97 2845.55 +0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1643.26 1629.09 +0.87 Bangkok 1261.66 1264.44 -0.22 Jakarta 4517.57 4490.68 +0.60 Manila 6966.18 6910.34 +0.81 Ho Chi Minh 566.35 566.90 -0.10 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2852.97 3365.15 -15.22 Kuala Lumpur 1643.26 1761.25 -6.70 Bangkok 1261.66 1497.67 -15.76 Jakarta 4517.57 5226.95 -13.57 Manila 6966.18 7230.57 -3.66 Ho Chi Minh 566.35 545.63 +3.80 ($1 = 36.0600 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)