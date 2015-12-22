FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Malaysia rebound; Thai stocks fall on foreign selling
December 22, 2015 / 10:48 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Malaysia rebound; Thai stocks fall on foreign selling

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Tuesday, with key indexes in Singapore and
Malaysia snapping a two-session losing streak amid gains in
select energy and telecoms shares, but the Thai benchmark
extended losses to a near two-year closing low.
    Singapore's key index added 0.3 percent amid active
buying in Sembcorp Marine with a recovery in oil
prices. The Malaysian index advanced 0.9 percent amid
active buying in Axiata Group after an acquisition
plan.
    A tepid recovery in oil prices from 11-year lows also lifted
world stock markets on Tuesday.  
    The broader SET index fell for a third session, down
0.2 percent at 1,261.66, the lowest close since January 2014.
Foreign investors offloaded a net 5.9 billion baht ($163.62
million) of equities, their 12th straight session of selling,
exchange data showed. 
    Late selling hit Thai banking shares such as Kasikornbank
, while telecoms shares including Jasmine
International fell further amid concerns related to
high bidding prices of the fourth-generation spectrum licences.
 
    The Philippine index hit a near three-week closing
high, while Indonesia rose for a second day, with
trading volumes below the 30-day average in a holiday-shortened
trading week. Vietnam was a tad lower, erasing early
gains. 
         
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2852.97       2845.55       +0.26
 Kuala Lumpur       1643.26       1629.09       +0.87
 Bangkok            1261.66       1264.44       -0.22
 Jakarta            4517.57       4490.68       +0.60
 Manila             6966.18       6910.34       +0.81
 Ho Chi Minh         566.35        566.90       -0.10
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2852.97       3365.15      -15.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1643.26       1761.25       -6.70
 Bangkok            1261.66       1497.67      -15.76
 Jakarta            4517.57       5226.95      -13.57
 Manila             6966.18       7230.57       -3.66
 Ho Chi Minh         566.35        545.63       +3.80
 ($1 = 36.0600 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
