FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most higher; foreign investors lead share buys
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most higher; foreign investors lead share buys

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose in line with Asia and on a rebound in oil prices on
Wednesday, with key indexes in Malaysia and the Philippines
closing at multi-week highs ahead of market holidays on buying
led by foreign investors.
    The Philippines' index was up 0.5 percent at
7,002.42, the highest close since Dec. 2. Foreign investors
bought a net 515 million peso ($10.90 million), including shares
of power generation First Gen Corp, stock exchange
data showed.
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index climbed 1.2 percent
to 1,663.51, the highest close since Dec. 8, with Petronas
Chemicals Group and Tenaga Nasional most
actively traded by turnover.
    Stocks in Indonesia extended gains for a third day.
    Stock markets in the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia
will be closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays.
    Singapore rose for a second day. The city-state
bourse will trade half-day on Thursday and will shut on Friday.
    Thai stocks advanced 1 percent, with domestic mutual
funds among buyers. The Thai bourse said foreign investors sold
shares worth a net 5.2 billion baht ($144.28 million) after
offloading a net 27.4 billion baht over the past twelve days.
 
    Vietnam ended down 0.37 percent, a fourth consecutive
fall, with shares moving marginally in mixed trade. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2863.65       2852.97       +0.37
 Kuala Lumpur       1663.51       1643.26       +1.23
 Bangkok            1274.50       1261.66       +1.02
 Jakarta            4522.65       4517.57       +0.11
 Manila             7002.42       6966.18       +0.52
 Ho Chi Minh         564.27        566.35       -0.37
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2863.65       3365.15      -14.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1663.51       1761.25       -5.55
 Bangkok            1274.50       1497.67      -14.90
 Jakarta            4522.65       5226.95      -13.47
 Manila             7002.42       7230.57       -3.16
 Ho Chi Minh         564.27        545.63       +3.42
 ($1 = 47.2870 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 36.0400 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.