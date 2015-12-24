FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore near 3-week high; energy shares lead regional gains
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 24, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore near 3-week high; energy shares lead regional gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Thursday as energy shares were lifted by a recovery in
crude oil prices, bringing Singapore's index to a near
three-week high, Thai key index touching a near one-week high
and Vietnam snapped losses.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index was up 0.5
percent at 2,877.62, the highest close since Dec. 7, with shares
of oil and gas service firm Keppel Corp among actively
traded.
    Singapore traded half-day and will shut on Friday for a
public holiday.
    Thai stocks gained about 1 percent to 1,284.10, the
highest since Dec. 18. Shares of PTT, the country's
biggest oil and gas firm, jumped 1.2 percent as U.S. crude
prices rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday. 
    "In our view, a further rise in oil prices should set the
SET index up to build on its gains today but the room for upside
may be limited amid a continued foreign sell-off," strategists
at broker Phillip Securities wrote in a report.
    The Thai market was the second worst-performing market in
Southeast Asia this year as foreign investors fled the market
partly due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's first interest rate
hike in nearly a decade last week.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.4 percent, on
track to snap a four-session losing streak, due to gains in
energy shares such as PetroVietnam Gas. 
    Stock markets in the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia
were closed on Thursday through Friday for public holidays.
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0828 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2877.62       2863.65       +0.49
 Bangkok            1283.45       1274.50       +0.70
 Ho Chi Minh         566.17        564.27       +0.34
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.