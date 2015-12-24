FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai index near 1-wk closing high in thin volume
December 24, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai index near 1-wk closing high in thin volume

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Thai stocks hit a near one-week
closing high and Vietnam snapped a four-day losing streak on
Thursday as investors bought energy shares after a recovery in
oil prices, while stocks in Singapore rose further to a near
three-week closing high ahead of market holidays.
    Bangkok's SET index advanced 0.8 percent to
1,284.15, the highest close since Dec. 18, led by a 3.8 percent
jump in the country's biggest energy explorer, PTT Exploration
and Production Pcl. 
    Trading volumes of the overall stock market were about 76
percent of the 30-day average, with public holidays in the
region keeping trading subdued.
    The Thai bourse said foreign investors offloaded a net 1.6
billion baht ($44.36 million) in shares, their 14th straight
session of selling. The Thai market has lost 14.3 percent so far
this year, making it Southeast Asia's second worst performer
after Singapore.
    The region has suffered outflows in part due to the U.S.
Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike in nearly a decade
last week.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.34 percent after
four days of losses, with volume hitting its lowest in
three-and-a-half months. PetroVietnam led among gainers
on the index. 
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index finished at
2,877.62, the highest close since Dec. 7. Singapore traded for
half day and will be closed on Friday for a public holiday.
    Stock markets in the Philippines, Malaysia 
and Indonesia were closed on Thursday through Friday for
public holidays.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2877.62       2863.65       +0.49
 Bangkok            1284.15       1274.50       +0.76
 Ho Chi Minh         566.17        564.27       +0.34
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2877.62       3365.15      -14.49
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1761.25       -5.55
 Bangkok            1284.15       1497.67      -14.26
 Jakarta               --         5226.95      -13.47
 Manila                --         7230.57       -3.16
 Ho Chi Minh         566.17        545.63       +3.76
 ($1 = 36.0700 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
