SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares retreat; Vietnam near 1-week high
December 25, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares retreat; Vietnam near 1-week high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Thai stocks stepped back from a
one-week high on Friday as investors quickly cashed in on big
cap energy shares while Vietnam touched the highest in almost a
week, with public holidays in the region draining trading
volumes.
    Thai SET index was down 0.4 percent at 1,278.79 at
midday, climbing at one point to the highest since Dec. 18. It
was on track for a 0.5 percent weekly loss, bucking the trend in
Southeast Asia.
    Shares of PTT Exploration and Production dropped
2.4 percent, retreating from a four-day rally. 
    Shares of mid- and small-cap retailers were among bright
spots after the government launched short-term tax incentives to
boost end-year spending. Shares of handset distributor Samart
I-Mobile Pcl jumped as much as 4.8 percent at one
point.
    The country's economic growth this year could get a boost of
0.1-0.2 percentage points on the tax measures, finance minister
Apisak Tantivorawong said in a press conference on Friday.
 
    Investors were also waiting on the Bank of Thailand's new
economic forecasts for next year later in the day and economic
data for November due out next week.
    "If the Thai economic numbers in November improve, we expect
foreigners will return to accumulate selective stocks in the
Thai market after they heavily took profit in banking, energy,
and ICT sectors," said broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
     Overall trading volumes on Thai stock market were about 23
percent of a full-day average over the past 30 days as stock
markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia 
and the Philippines were shut for public holidays.
    Vietnam advanced 0.8 percent, heading for a weekly
gain of 0.4 percent. Energy stocks, including PetroVietnam Gas
, extended their gains after U.S crude prices rose for a
fourth consecutive session on Thursday.  
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0538 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Bangkok            1278.79       1284.15       -0.42
 Ho Chi Minh         570.49        566.17       +0.76 
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
