SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares edge lower; Vietnam's Masan rallies after deal
#Asia
December 25, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares edge lower; Vietnam's Masan rallies after deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's stock index snapped a
two-day rising streak on Friday, led lower by large-cap energy
and bank stocks while Vietnam's index touched a one-week high,
with shares of Masan Group rallying after an investment
deal with Singha Asia Holdings.
    Bangkok's SET index was down 0.1 percent on the day
and 0.2 percent on the week, underperforming most other share
markets in Southeast Asia.
    Losses were led by index heavyweight PTT Pcl and
Kasikornbank Pcl, with stock exchange data showing
foreign investors selling a net 326 million baht ($9.04
million)in shares, for a 15th straight session of net sales.
 
    The Thai central bank on Friday trimmed its 2016 economic
growth forecast, reflecting expectations of zero export growth
and suggesting the government will continue to struggle with a
sluggish economy. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.3 percent on
the day while ending the week with a marginal loss of 0.09
percent.
    Masan Group shares jumped 6.4 percent after Singapore-based
Singha Asia Holdings Pte Ltd struck a $1.1 billion deal to buy
stakes in two of the consumer goods firm's unlisted units.
 
    Stock markets in Singapore, Malaysia,
Indonesia and the Philippines were shut for
public holidays.
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Bangkok            1282.93       1284.15       -0.10
 Ho Chi Minh         567.67        566.17       +0.26
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore             --         3365.15      -14.49
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1761.25       -5.55
 Bangkok            1282.93       1497.67      -14.34
 Jakarta               --         5226.95      -13.47
 Manila                --         7230.57       -3.16
 Ho Chi Minh         567.67        545.63       +4.04
 ($1 = 36.0800 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
