SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares edge lower; Vietnam's Masan rallies after deal

BANGKOK, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's stock index snapped a two-day rising streak on Friday, led lower by large-cap energy and bank stocks while Vietnam's index touched a one-week high, with shares of Masan Group rallying after an investment deal with Singha Asia Holdings. Bangkok's SET index was down 0.1 percent on the day and 0.2 percent on the week, underperforming most other share markets in Southeast Asia. Losses were led by index heavyweight PTT Pcl and Kasikornbank Pcl, with stock exchange data showing foreign investors selling a net 326 million baht ($9.04 million)in shares, for a 15th straight session of net sales. The Thai central bank on Friday trimmed its 2016 economic growth forecast, reflecting expectations of zero export growth and suggesting the government will continue to struggle with a sluggish economy. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.3 percent on the day while ending the week with a marginal loss of 0.09 percent. Masan Group shares jumped 6.4 percent after Singapore-based Singha Asia Holdings Pte Ltd struck a $1.1 billion deal to buy stakes in two of the consumer goods firm's unlisted units. Stock markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines were shut for public holidays. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Bangkok 1282.93 1284.15 -0.10 Ho Chi Minh 567.67 566.17 +0.26 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore -- 3365.15 -14.49 Kuala Lumpur -- 1761.25 -5.55 Bangkok 1282.93 1497.67 -14.34 Jakarta -- 5226.95 -13.47 Manila -- 7230.57 -3.16 Ho Chi Minh 567.67 545.63 +4.04 ($1 = 36.0800 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Edmund Klamann)