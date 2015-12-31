FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-All lower in thin trade ahead of holiday
#Financials
December 31, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-All lower in thin trade ahead of holiday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell
in thin trade on Thursday, with Vietnam and Malaysia seeing
slight corrections after five consecutive days of gains and
Singapore extending its losses to become the region's worst
performer in 2015.
    Malaysia's key stock index dipped 0.1 percent, with
blue chips moving mixed in low volume.
    Telokom Malaysia Bhd dropped 0.03 percent after
hitting a two-month high in the previous session, Petronas
Chemicals Group edged up 0.03 percent despite downbeat
oil prices.
    About 26.5 million shares had changed hands by midday,
compared with the five-day average of 102.83 million. The index
has posted a 4 percent loss so far in 2015 and is among Asia's
underperformers.
    The Vietnam index followed the same trend, edging
down 0.15 percent, with large caps either heading south or
staying flat, led by shares of property firm Vingroup 
which fell 1.3 percent.
    Vietnam stocks have outperformed other Southeast Asia
markets with a 6.04-percent gain so far this year, Reuters data
shows.
    Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index stood
nearly flat on the day in mixed trade, with losses in most big
caps offseting gains in several blue chips.
    Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd was down
0.05 percent while United Overseas Bank Ltd advanced
0.06 percent.
    The Singapore index, Southeast Asia's worst performer this
year, posted a 14.34 percent drop in 2015. The stock market
traded for half a day on Thursday and will be shut on Friday for
a New Year holiday.
    Traders were shifting focus to Asia, which looked set to end
a rough, volatile year on a subdued note as a renewed slide in
oil prices sapped sentiment. 
    Malaysia and Vietnam are closed on Friday.
    Stock markets in Indonesia and Thailand were
closed on Thursday and Friday. The Philippines remains closed
through Friday.
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0617 GMT 
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore         2,882.73       2,885.51       -0.10
 Kuala Lumpur      1,691.36       1,693.14       -0.11
 Ho Chi Minh         577.74         579.45       -0.15
 
 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
