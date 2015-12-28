SE Asia Stocks-Most up in light volumes; Indonesia at near 4-week high

BANGKOK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, with Indonesia closing at a near four-week high and Malaysia hitting a three-week peak amid foreign-led buying, but investors in most part stayed on the sidelines in a shortened trading week. Jakarta composite index advanced 0.8 percent to 4,557.36, the highest close since Dec. 1, led by a 2.7 percent rise in shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia. Kuala Lumpur composite index was up 0.4 percent at 1,670.73, the highest close since Dec. 7, with shares of Sapurakencana Petroleum among actively traded. The overall stock markets in Indonesia and Malaysia brought in a net foreign buying worth 429 billion rupiah ($31.45 million) and 118 million ringgit ($27.47 million), respectively, stock exchange data showed. Bangkok's SET index ended up 0.2 percent after a range-bound trading session and buying led by domestic mutual funds. Vietnam rose for a third day, adding 0.4 percent on gains in large caps. Stocks in the Philippines eased 0.3 percent after the third straight gain on Friday to a more than three-week closing high. Manila saw trading volumes falling to 62 percent of a 30-day average, Singapore sliding to 47 percent and most others also in thin volumes ahead of public holidays later in the week. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2875.32 2877.62 -0.08 Kuala Lumpur 1670.73 1663.51 +0.43 Bangkok 1285.87 1282.93 +0.23 Jakarta 4557.35 4522.65 +0.77 Manila 6983.61 7002.42 -0.27 Ho Chi Minh 569.90 567.67 +0.39 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2875.32 3365.15 -14.56 Kuala Lumpur 1670.73 1761.25 -5.14 Bangkok 1285.87 1497.67 -14.14 Jakarta 4557.35 5226.95 -12.81 Manila 6983.61 7230.57 -3.42 Ho Chi Minh 569.90 545.63 +4.45 ($1 = 4.2950 ringgit) ($1 = 13,645.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)