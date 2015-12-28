FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most up in light volumes; Indonesia at near 4-week high
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 28, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up in light volumes; Indonesia at near 4-week high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Monday, with Indonesia closing at a near
four-week high and Malaysia hitting a three-week peak amid
foreign-led buying, but investors in most part stayed on the
sidelines in a shortened trading week.
    Jakarta composite index advanced 0.8 percent to
4,557.36, the highest close since Dec. 1, led by a 2.7 percent
rise in shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia.
    Kuala Lumpur composite index was up 0.4 percent at
1,670.73, the highest close since Dec. 7, with shares of
Sapurakencana Petroleum among actively traded.
    The overall stock markets in Indonesia and Malaysia brought
in a net foreign buying worth 429 billion rupiah ($31.45
million) and 118 million ringgit ($27.47 million), respectively,
stock exchange data showed. 
    Bangkok's SET index ended up 0.2 percent after a
range-bound trading session and buying led by domestic mutual
funds. Vietnam rose for a third day, adding 0.4 percent
on gains in large caps.  
    Stocks in the Philippines eased 0.3 percent after the
third straight gain on Friday to a more than three-week closing
high.
    Manila saw trading volumes falling to 62 percent of a 30-day
average, Singapore sliding to 47 percent and most others also in
thin volumes ahead of public holidays later in the week.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2875.32       2877.62       -0.08
 Kuala Lumpur       1670.73       1663.51       +0.43
 Bangkok            1285.87       1282.93       +0.23
 Jakarta            4557.35       4522.65       +0.77
 Manila             6983.61       7002.42       -0.27
 Ho Chi Minh         569.90        567.67       +0.39
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2875.32       3365.15      -14.56
 Kuala Lumpur       1670.73       1761.25       -5.14
 Bangkok            1285.87       1497.67      -14.14 
 Jakarta            4557.35       5226.95      -12.81
 Manila             6983.61       7230.57       -3.42
 Ho Chi Minh         569.90        545.63       +4.45
 ($1 = 4.2950 ringgit)
($1 = 13,645.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.