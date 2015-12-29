FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up in holiday-thinned trade; Philippines down
December 29, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up in holiday-thinned trade; Philippines down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Tuesday, with gains in select large caps
bringing key indexes in Malaysia and Indonesia to multi-week
highs, but shares in the Philippines fell ahead of a five-day
New year holiday.
    The Philippine index dropped 0.9 percent and headed
for a fall of 4.3 percent on the year. Selling hit recent
gainers such as Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co, while
oil firm Petron Corp fell amid weak global oil prices.
 
    The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index hit its highest
level since Dec. 2 at 1,678.08, led by Axiata Group Holdings
, while the Jakarta Composite Index rose to
4,568.60, the highest level since Nov. 27, with inflows lifting
shares of Bank Mandiri.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index recovered from
Monday's weakness and Vietnam extended gains for a fourth
session in light volumes amid subdued trading across exchanges
in the region.
    Thailand's SET index was down 0.3 percent at midday,
weighed down by a 3.2 percent loss in top energy firm PTT
. The index trimmed some early losses after data showed
factory output in November was slightly better than expected.
 
    The Thai stock market is expected to remain lacklustre in
the last two trading days of 2015, strategists at broker
Krungsri Securities wrote in a report.
    "A 3.4 percent overnight drop in crude price could drag Thai
energy counters lower, albeit the drop would be mild because
energy stocks have fallen recently and partly factored in such a
risk," the broker said.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0557 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2886.46       2875.32       +0.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1678.08       1670.73       +0.44
 Bangkok            1282.16       1285.87       -0.29
 Jakarta            4562.22       4557.35       +0.11
 Manila             6923.58       6983.61       -0.86
 Ho Chi Minh         572.65        569.90       +0.48
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

