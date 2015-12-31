FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 31, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets set for losses in 2015, Vietnam outperforms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended down in thin trade on Thursday as investors stayed away
ahead of holidays, with all markets posting losses in 2015
except for Vietnam.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index dipped 0.1
percent in mixed trade, with losses in most big caps offseting
gains in several blue chips.
    The index, Southeast Asia's worst performer this year,
posted a 14.34 percent drop in 2015. The stock market traded for
half a day on Thursday and will be shut on Friday for the New
Year holiday.
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index stood nearly flat,
edging down 0.04 percent, with volume hitting a seven-week low
in thin trade. The market ended 2015 with a 3.9 percent loss,
its second year in a row. 
    Vietnam eked out a 6.12 percent gain in 2015, the
slightest rise in four years. However, the country this year is
the sole gainer in Southeast Asia.
    The region's markets finished mostly down for the year,
reflecting a difficult 2015 for its mainly export-dependent
economies, with the Thomson Reuters index of Southeast Asian
bourses down 19 percent.
    Singapore and Thailand saw the biggest slumps while the
Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia also reported losses. Only
Vietnam, the smallest of the six bourses, finished the year in
positive territory, a fourth consecutive year of gains.
    Malaysia and Vietnam are closed on Friday.
    Stock markets in Indonesia and Thailand are
closed on Thursday and Friday. The Philippines will be closed on
Friday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2882.73       2885.51       -0.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1692.51       1693.14       -0.04
 Ho Chi Minh         579.03        579.45       -0.07
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2882.73       3365.15      -14.34
 Kuala Lumpur       1692.51       1761.25       -3.90
 Bangkok            1288.02       1497.67      -14.00 
 Jakarta            4593.00       5226.95      -12.13
 Manila             6952.08       7230.57       -3.85
 Ho Chi Minh         579.03        545.63       +6.12
 
 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Sunil Nair)

